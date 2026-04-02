The much-anticipated magnum opus Ramayana has finally revealed its most crucial element — the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Backed by filmmaker and producer Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part cinematic franchise is being mounted on a global scale, with the teaser offering audiences their first look at the iconic character.

Ramayana FIRST LOOK Teaser introduces Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama; sets stage for epic Diwali 2026 release

Positioned as a landmark cinematic moment, the ‘Rama’ teaser introduces one of mythology’s most enduring figures to a worldwide audience. The film aims to present the story with a fresh perspective while retaining the emotional depth that has made it timeless across generations.

Speaking about the essence of the story, Nitesh Tiwari said, “Ramayana’s greatness lies in its emotional richness. At its heart, it is not just about good and evil, but about choices, consequences, and the weight of doing what is right. Rama’s journey is deeply human and that is what we have tried to stay true to.”

Sharing his experience of stepping into the role, Ranbir Kapoor added, “I don’t think I’m here to represent Rama. I’m here to learn from him. There is a simplicity and purity to him that is very rare; and trying to understand and imbibe that has been a deeply humbling experience.”

Producer Namit Malhotra further elaborated on the significance of the character, stating, “The power of Rama’s story is not in what he conquers, but in what he lets go of. He represents a standard that is not easy, not convenient; but necessary. He chooses duty over desire, truth over comfort, and sacrifice over self. That is why his story has endured for thousands of years, and why it continues to matter today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)



The film boasts of a massive ensemble cast, with Yash portraying Ravana, while Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey essaying Lakshman. Apart from them, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, among others are also expected to be a part of this venture.

Adding to its global appeal, the project brings together international heavyweights, including Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman for the music. The film is produced by Prime Focus Studios in association with the eight-time Academy Award-winning VFX studio DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

Mounted as one of the most ambitious films in Indian cinema, Ramayana will release in two parts. The first instalment is slated for a global theatrical release during Diwali 2026, with the second part expected to follow in Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor cites “Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah” as he shares his approach to playing Lord Ram in Ramayana: “My Dharma is to do my job”

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