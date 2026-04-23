Ramayana has already generated significant buzz with its visually striking glimpse, but a deeper look reveals an intriguing detail about its opening sequence, one that moves beyond the expected narrative. Rather than beginning with the familiar face-off between Rama and Ravana, the film is set to open with a powerful and lesser-known chapter from the epic: Ravana’s confrontation with Kubera.

Ramayana first battle revealed: Ravana takes on Kubera near Kailash

Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, along with global VFX company DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and promises a scale designed for global audiences.

The opening sequence draws from a significant yet relatively underexplored portion of the Ramayana. Before the events involving Rama unfold, the story traces Ravana’s rise to power. After seizing Lanka from his half-brother Kubera, the original ruler of the golden city, Ravana’s ambition pushes him further. He is said to have pursued Kubera to Alakapuri near Mount Kailash, turning the conflict into a defining display of dominance.

This episode offers a cinematic foundation rich in scale and mythology. Set against the divine backdrop of Mount Kailash, the sequence has the potential to combine visual spectacle with narrative depth, introducing audiences to Ravana not just as an antagonist, but as a layered character shaped by conquest and ambition.

By choosing to spotlight this moment, the film signals an attempt to explore lesser-known aspects of the epic while expanding its storytelling scope. It also reflects a broader effort to present the Ramayana in a way that resonates with both traditional and global audiences.

Planned as a two-part theatrical experience, Ramayana is slated for an IMAX release worldwide, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Prakash Raj faces legal complaint over alleged remarks on Ramayana

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.