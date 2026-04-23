Actors Salman Khan and Nayanthara have officially begun shooting for their upcoming untitled action entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film went on floors in Mumbai on April 22, 2026, marking the start of a major new collaboration backed by producer Dil Raju.

Salman Khan begins filming Vamshi Paidipally directorial in Mumbai amid Maatrubhumi delay

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the development on social media, writing, “SALMAN KHAN - NAYANTHARA BEGIN SHOOT FOR VAMSHI PAIDIPALLY - DIL RAJU FILM... The makers of the Salman Khan - Nayanthara starrer have commenced shooting for their high-octane entertainer in Mumbai. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film is presented by Dil Raju.”

The film is produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations by Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore and co-produced by Rafi Kazi. The team began the shoot with a traditional pooja ceremony before moving into a month-long schedule planned on a specially constructed set in Mumbai for large-scale action sequences.

The yet-untitled project is being described as a commercial entertainer with a strong emotional core and is expected to present Salman Khan in a larger-than-life avatar. The makers are reportedly targeting an Eid 2027 theatrical release.

The development comes at a time when Salman Khan’s previously announced film Maatrubhumi, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, continues to face delays. The project was initially conceived as a drama inspired by the 2020 India-China conflict in the Galwan Valley, but underwent significant changes following reported advisories to avoid direct references to the conflict.

The film’s narrative was subsequently reworked into a broader human drama, and its title was changed. Reports have also suggested that a substantial portion of the film underwent reshoots. As of April 2026, the project has not yet been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification and is also awaiting a No Objection Certificate from the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Army.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi transformation involving gruelling high-altitude training in Ladakh

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