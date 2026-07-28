Ramayana, Avengers: Doomsday trailers to be attached to Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Indian cinemas

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is gearing up for its theatrical release in India on July 30, and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared an update that is likely to excite both Marvel and Indian cinema fans. According to Adarsh, moviegoers will get to watch the theatrical trailers of Avengers: Doomsday and the latest trailer of Ramayana before the film begins in cinemas.

Ramayana, Avengers: Doomsday trailers to be attached to Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Indian cinemas

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Adarsh wrote, "'SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY' ALL SET FOR A RECORD-SMASHING START – 'RAMAYANA', 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY' TRAILERS ATTACHED... #SpiderManBrandNewDay is all set for a massive opening in #India… And here's an #Xclusiv update."

He further added, "Moviegoers watching #SpiderManBrandNewDay in cinemas [from 30 July 2026] are in for an added treat... The theatrical trailers of #AvengersDoomsday and the much-awaited latest trailer of #Ramayana will play before the film begins."

Advance bookings indicate strong response

Adarsh also highlighted the strong pre-release buzz surrounding the upcoming Marvel film. He claimed that early ticket sales suggest the film could register one of the biggest openings for a Hollywood release in India.

"Meanwhile, the buzz surrounding #SpiderManBrandNewDay is phenomenal... If advance bookings are any indication, the new #SpiderMan film is poised to register one of the biggest openings ever in #India," he wrote.

What to expect from Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The upcoming film picks up four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Peter Parker sacrificed his identity by asking Doctor Strange to erase the world's memory of him. The decision left Peter completely alone after the death of Aunt May, while MJ and Ned no longer remembered him.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter continues protecting New York City as Spider-Man while living an isolated life. The story will also explore changes in his powers, prompting him to seek help from Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo.

The film also features Jon Bernthal returning as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Michael Mando reprising Scorpion, and Sadie Sink in a closely guarded role. Fans can also expect Peter and MJ's paths to cross once again, despite her having no memory of him.

With the latest Ramayana trailer and Avengers: Doomsday preview set to play before the feature presentation, Indian audiences can look forward to an eventful theatrical experience when Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases on July 30.

Also Read: Avengers: Doomsday trailer to play in cinemas with Spider-Man: Brand New Day from July 30

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