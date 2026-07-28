The wait for one of Indian cinema's most anticipated films is set to enter its next chapter as producer Namit Malhotra has officially announced the launch date and time for the trailer of Ramayana. Taking to social media, Malhotra shared a new announcement poster confirming that the film's trailer will be unveiled worldwide on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 4:15 AM IST.

Namit Malhotra announces Ramayana trailer launch date and time; unveiling set for July 30 at 4:15 am IST

The announcement has generated excitement among fans who have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the ambitious mythological epic. The poster shared by Namit Malhotra carried a message that highlighted the significance of the chosen timing. It read, "At the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, we welcome The Dawn Of Ramayana with our trailer on 30th July 2026 Thursday at 4:15 am IST Worldwide."

By choosing the Brahma Muhurat—a time traditionally considered sacred and spiritually significant in Hindu culture—for the trailer launch, the makers have added a symbolic touch to the unveiling. The phrase “The Dawn Of Ramayana” further hints at the beginning of the film's promotional journey while reflecting the spiritual essence associated with the epic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

The announcement comes after months of anticipation surrounding the project, with audiences looking forward to witnessing the makers' vision of one of India's most revered epics on the big screen. While the latest update does not reveal any new footage, it confirms that the first full look at the film will be available in just a matter of days.

As the countdown begins, fans across the globe are preparing to witness the trailer premiere simultaneously, marking a major milestone in the film's promotional campaign. With the trailer set to debut worldwide at the auspicious hour of 4:15 AM IST on July 30, expectations are high for what promises to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.

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