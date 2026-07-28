Actor Suneil Anand, son of legendary star Dev Anand, passed away in London at the age of 70 following a heart attack, his family confirmed.

Actor Suneil Anand, the son of legendary Bollywood star Dev Anand, passed away in London on July 26 following a heart attack. He was 70.

Dev Anand’s son Suneil Anand passes away at 70 after suffering heart attack in London

The news of his demise was confirmed by the family through a statement issued by his niece, Gina Narang, who requested privacy as they mourn the loss.

Suneil Anand’s family issues statement

Sharing the news, Gina Narang said the family is grateful for the support they have received during this difficult time: "With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together."

Suneil Anand was the only son of iconic actor and filmmaker Dev Anand and his wife Kalpana Kartik. Born into one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated film families, Suneil made his acting debut with Anand Aur Anand (1984), a film directed by his father.

Suneil Anand's passing marks the end of another chapter in the Anand family's cinematic legacy. Further details regarding the last rites are awaited.

The entire team at Bollywood Hungama extends its heartfelt condolences to Suneil Anand's family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace, and may those mourning his loss find strength and comfort in the memories they shared with him.

Also read: Dev Anand Death Anniversary: When the legendary artiste said that his song ‘Dum Maro Dum’ didn’t promote hippy culture

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