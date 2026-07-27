Avengers: Doomsday trailer to play in cinemas with Spider-Man: Brand New Day from July 30

Marvel Studios has released the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, which will be attached to Spider-Man: Brand New Day in cinemas across India from July 30. The trailer offers a first look at the film ahead of its theatrical release later this year.

Avengers: Doomsday trailer to play in cinemas with Spider-Man: Brand New Day from July 30

The trailer will be shown alongside the English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, giving audiences an opportunity to see it on the big screen ahead of its digital release. The trailer had earlier been released online across the same four languages. Avengers: Doomsday follows heroes from three distinct universes as they face a collision course and a shared existential threat.

The film brings together an ensemble cast spanning multiple previous Marvel Studios productions, marking one of the largest crossovers attempted by the studio to date.

The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, and produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz.

The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright and Lewis Pullman.

The cast also includes Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

Avengers: Doomsday will release in theatres across India on December 18 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Chris Evans reveals Robert Downey Jr.’s comeback convinced him to return for Avengers: Doomsday; says, “It just felt right”

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