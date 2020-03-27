Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.03.2020 | 4:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Ramayan is back on Doordarshan on popular demand amid coronavirus lockdown in India

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Since India is currently on lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, there has been a demand to re-telecast the iconic Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. Doordarshan has taken the demand into consideration and Ramayan will be back on the small screen from Saturday, March 28, on DD National.

Ramayan is back on Doordarshan on popular demand amid coronavirus lockdown in India

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, took to Twitter to announce the news to the fans and wrote, "Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm. @narendramodi @PIBIndia @DDNational."

The first episode of Ramayan will air in the morning from 9 am to 10 am, while the second will be aired in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan aired from 1987 to 1988. The star cast included Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Dara Singh, Sunil Lahri, Lalit Pawar and Padma Khanna among others.

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sania Mirza says her friend Parineeti Chopra…

Emraan Hashmi spent his birthday under…

Ananya Panday says only one day of shoot…

Veteran actress Nimmi passes away at 88;…

Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working…

Salman Khan to battle three villains in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification