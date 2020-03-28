Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.03.2020 | 3:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Priyanka Chopra reveals that her grandmother always said, “Who’s going to marry her? She can’t cook”

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Priyanka Chopra who is a global icon got married to American singer Nick Jonas in a grand Indian wedding in 2018. The two dated for nearly two years before they tied the knot.

Priyanka Chopra reveals that her grandmother always said, “Who’s going to marry her? She can’t cook”

In a recent interview with a leading magazine, Priyanka Chopra Jonas while talking about her family and marriage revealed that her grandmother (father's mother) would always say, 'Who's going to marry her? She can't cook.' To this, her dad would always say that he would send a cook with her so that she never needs to into the kitchen. Priyanka further said that her mother, Madhu Chopra, did not know to cook when she got married. It was her father who taught her to cook and taught everything he likes to eat.

Priyanka and Nick are currently in self-isolation in the US, where coronavirus cases have crossed a lakh on Friday. Priyanka has been spreading awareness about precautionary measures one should take to combat the spread of the virus and recently conducted a live interaction with WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up on the possibility of starting a family, says it is something she wants to do

Tags : , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shabana Azmi talks about her accidents; says…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan goes a step ahead; to…

Singer Sonu Nigam sets up a makeshift studio…

Sania Mirza says her friend Parineeti Chopra…

Emraan Hashmi spent his birthday under…

Ananya Panday says only one day of shoot…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification