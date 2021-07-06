Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.07.2021 | 6:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Ram Madhvani to helm a web series on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani who is gearing for the release of Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka is getting ready with his ambitious new historical drama. As per reports, Madhvani will be helming a web series based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Ram Madhvani to helm a web series on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre

As per reports, the series is tentatively titled Jallianwala Bagh: The Waking of A Nation. The series is based on the research from the Hunter Commission that was formed to investigate what really happened in Punjab, especially in Jallianwala Bagh. The series will be created by Madhvani and will be produced under his banner Ram Madhvani Films.

Meanwhile, a week ago, filmmaker Karan Johar had also announced the biopic on C Sankaran Nair, who had fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre is one of the biggest tragedies in the history of Pre-Independence India. The massacre took place on April 13, 1919, when British troops fired on a large crowd of unarmed Indians who were protesting the arrest of pro-Indian Independence leaders Dr. Saifuddin Kitchlu and Dr. Satya Pal.

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

No OTT for Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi debut

Akshay Kumar and Bell Bottom team gets an…

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar and Ranjit Tewari's…

SCOOP: Ahan Shetty to play the lead in…

Akshay Kumar to romance Rakul Preet Singh in…

Akshay Kumar to begin shooting for Ranjit…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification