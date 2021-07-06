Bollywood Hungama

Ashoke Pandit announces film on track and field athlete Pinki Pramanik

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, on Tuesday, announced that he has acquired the rights to make a film on the life of Indian athlete Pinki Pramanik. She was an athlete who brought laurels to the country at several international championships. The yet-untitled film has been written by Priyanka Ghatak.

Ashoke Pandit announces film on athlete Pinki Pramanik who was accused of being a man and implicated in a rape case

In 2012, Pinki was accused of being a man and implicated in rape charges. She was just 22 when she was locked up in a men's prison along with 1000 other male inmates.

Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter to make the announcement. "A proud moment for #AshokePanditProductions This will be a tribute to all the athletes. #AshokePandit #PinkyPramanik," the tweet read.


The cast and rest of the team will be announced soon and is expected to go on floors later this year.

New notification