Ram Gopal Varma has expressed tremendous admiration for the vision and craft of director Aditya Dhar, who in turn has often cited Varma as a key inspiration. Over the past weekend, Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam invited Ram Gopal Varma to their home in Mumbai.

Ram Gopal Varma on Aditya Dhar & Yami Gautam; “Grounded, humble, unchanged”

Varma came away deeply impressed and moved by the couple’s warmth and hospitality. “For those who believe that success has changed Aditya, I am happy to say he remains grounded, humble, soft-spoken, and uncorrupted. And his wife Yami is just as grounded and gracious. I must say they are the most down-to-earth power couple in our movie industry,” says Varma.

So, what did they speak about? “What do you think? Dhurandhar, of course. When I told Aditya he has changed the grammar of Hindi cinema, he just smiled. He is not taking his success seriously, he is letting others do it.”

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma backs Dhurandhar: The Revenge again; calls it a ‘reset button for Indian Cinema’

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