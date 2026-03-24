In a significant development ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, a plea has been raised before the Madras High Court seeking a ban on the recently released film Dhurandhar The Revenge in the state. The matter was mentioned urgently on Monday, March 23, with concerns that the film’s politically charged narrative could influence voters during the crucial election period.

Dhurandhar The Revenge faces legal heat; plea seeks ban on the film’s release ahead of Tamil Nadu elections

Advocate Sheela brought the issue before a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan. The counsel argued that the film contains strong political undertones and may impact voter sentiment, especially with elections scheduled to take place on April 23, 2026.

Highlighting the timing of the release, the advocate pointed out that the Model Code of Conduct is currently in force following the March 15 announcement by the Election Commission of India. She urged the court to restrain the screening of the film in Tamil Nadu until the completion of polling, suggesting that its exhibition could resume thereafter.

Dhurandhar The Revenge, which hit theatres on March 19, has been generating considerable buzz for its high-octane narrative and intense political backdrop. The film reportedly follows the journey of a covert operative returning to India after a long mission, only to find himself entangled in a web of power, corruption, and political intrigue. With its layered storytelling and dramatic conflicts, the film has sparked conversations among audiences and critics alike.

While the court did not pass an immediate order on the oral mention, it directed the complainant to file a formal petition to examine the matter in detail. An urgent hearing is expected to take place after the complainant completes the filing process, which could determine whether the film continues its theatrical run in the state during the election period.

The development adds a fresh layer of controversy to the Ranveer Singh starrer, which has already been in the spotlight for its bold themes and strong narrative tone. As the legal proceedings unfold, all eyes will be on the court’s decision and its potential impact on both the film’s box office performance and the broader conversation around cinema and political sensitivity during elections.

Also Read: Dhurandhar The Revenge creates HISTORY on Monday with Rs. 60 crores; smashes Rs. 500 crores in 5 days

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