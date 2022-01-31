The much anticipated and much talked about film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli now has a new release date. The film was supposed to be the first theatrical release of the year. However, owing to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in the country the film had to be postponed. As per its initial release date of January 7, 2022, the film is meant to have a solo release now the pan-India film will be clashing with Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office.

On Monday evening, the team of RRR announced that the film will be releasing in theatres on March 25, 2022. Announcing the release date, the team of RRR took to social media and wrote, "#RRRonMarch25th, 2022... FINALISED! FireWater wave #RRRMovie".



Meanwhile, the team of Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had announced last year in September that the film will hit the theatres on March 25, 2022. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, the film has been directed by Anees Bazmee and written by Farhad Samji and Akash Kaushik. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a much-awaited horror thrill and is part of the successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

Both RRR and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are two different genres. However, with a backlog of films owing to the pandemic, clashes at the box office are inevitable.

