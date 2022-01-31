comscore

Last Updated 31.01.2022 | 10:01 AM IST

After cameo in RRR Alia Bhatt signs another Telugu venture starring NTR Jr

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

After her glorified cameo in S S Rajamouli’s RRR Alia Bhatt seems to have fallen in love with Telugu cinema. The buzz in Hyderabad—and a very strong one at that—is that Alia Bhatt has signed another Telugu film, this time again opposite her RRR co-star NTR Jr.

After cameo in RRR Alia Bhatt signs another Telugu venture starring NTR Jr

The untitled film that goes on the floors in February is to be directed by the hitmaker Koratala Siva who earlier directed NTR Jr in the 2016 blockbuster Janatha Garage. This is his second collaboration with NTR Jr. A well-placed source from Hyderabad informs me, “NTR Jr and Alia Bhatt have become friends during RRR. He persuaded her to do the film to be directed by Koratala Siva who’s a friend of NTR Jr.”

Hopefully Ms Bhatt will have more to do this time than she does in RRR. Incidentally she is paired with Ramcharan Teja RRR and not NTR Jr.

Also Read: RRR: Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt paid full amounts of Rs. 35 cr and Rs. 9 cr for cameos

