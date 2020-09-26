Bollywood Hungama

Rakul Preet Singh tells NCB what ‘doob’ meant in the WhatsApp chats; says she lost touch with Rhea Chakraborty years ago

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Rakul Preet Singh was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday. According to reports, the actress told NCB that as per her , a 'doob' was merely a rolled cigarette and not necessarily something laced with any mind-altering substance.

Rakul Preet Singh was questioned for four hours by the NCB. The Whatsapp drug chats that surfaced earlier included the usage of terms like 'doob' and 'doobie'. Rakul said that the reference to the 'doob' in the WhatsApp chat with actress Rhea Chakraborty was merely to hand rolled tobacco and not any contraband. Reportedly, NCB found a WhatsApp chat where Rhea is seen asking Rakul if she had doob and Rakul replied saying it was at her house.

Rakul also told the investigating officers that she lost touch with Rhea over the last few years and that she herself had never been involved in any consumption or procurement of any contraband. Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash who was also questioned on Friday said that the reference of doobie was merely to rolled tobacco cigarettes.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh approaches Delhi High Court in drug scandal related to Sushant Singh Rajput case

