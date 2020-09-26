The makers of Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz starrer The Big Bull are set to commence work on the final schedule of the film in mid-October. The makers will be adhering to all safety measures while shooting. Reportedly, producer Anand Pandit has decided to appoint COVID-19 watchdogs on the sets to ensure a safe working environment.

Talking to a tabloid, Pandit said that the industry needs to get back on its feet but cannot afford even a minor slip when it comes to guarding themselves against the virus. He said that a group of medical experts will be present throughout the shoot, monitoring the sets to make sure that the necessary safety norms are being adopted. They will also be having medical assistance on the premises.

Abhsihek Bachchan recently recovered from COVID-19 after being hospitalised for nearly a month. The sets will also have sanitizer tunnels and will follow all the government regulations.

The Big Bull will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit.

