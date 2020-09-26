Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.09.2020 | 9:46 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz starrer The Big Bull to have Covid-19 watchdogs on set

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The makers of Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz starrer The Big Bull are set to commence work on the final schedule of the film in mid-October. The makers will be adhering to all safety measures while shooting. Reportedly, producer Anand Pandit has decided to appoint COVID-19 watchdogs on the sets to ensure a safe working environment.

Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz starrer The Big Bull to have Covid-19 watchdogs on set

Talking to a tabloid, Pandit said that the industry needs to get back on its feet but cannot afford even a minor slip when it comes to guarding themselves against the virus. He said that a group of medical experts will be present throughout the shoot, monitoring the sets to make sure that the necessary safety norms are being adopted. They will also be having medical assistance on the premises.

Abhsihek Bachchan recently recovered from COVID-19 after being hospitalised for nearly a month. The sets will also have sanitizer tunnels and will follow all the government regulations.

The Big Bull will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan resumes work on The Big Bull, urges everyone to wear a mask

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

NCB reveals that Deepika Padukone was admin…

NCB questions Anubhav Chopra of Dharma…

RIP: Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam…

Rakul Preet Singh’s team responds to…

Dismay over Deepika Padukone's name in the…

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification