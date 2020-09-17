Bollywood Hungama

Rakul Preet Singh approaches Delhi High Court in drug scandal related to Sushant Singh Rajput case

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, whose name reportedly surfaced in media reports in the ongoing drugs related probe by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput case, has approached Delhi High Court.



"Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, whose name also surfaced in drugs-related matter in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, approaches Delhi High Court against media trial. She through her lawyer submitted that media reports being run in contravention with I&B Ministry guidelines," ANI news shared.

The report further revealed that Delhi High Court has now sent directives to the Prasar Bharati and News Broadcasters Association, Centre "to consider Rakul Preet Singh's plea as a representation and expeditiously decide it including any interim directions that ought to be issued.”

Earlier reports stated that Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, named 25 people in the drugs related enquiry. The actress has been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut claims movie mafia ensured Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan’s break up

