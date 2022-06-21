Not too long ago, when Aamir Khan announced that Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on August 11 and Akshay Kumar revealed that Raksha Bandhan will release on the day, the festival is cetebrated, we knew that a clash was inevitable. Now that we have received a glimpse of Laal Singh Chaddha, we got a sneak peek into the Akshay starrer today, as the trailer of the film was launched with much fanfare amidst the presence of entire star cast.

Raksha Bandhan Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar speaks on the Laal Singh Chaddha box office clash

Needless to say, Akshay Kumar was asked about his clash with Aamir Khan in the theatres on August 11. The actor said, “It’s not a clash but two films coming together. It’s a big day. Chuttiyan hai, Rakshabandhan ka waqt hai. Covid ke wajah se filmein release nahi hui. Bahut saari filmein abhi bhi padi hui hai, wait kar rahein hai ki kab theatre pe lagegi. Toh yeh ek natural thing hai ki ek hafte ke andhar do filmein aana. (Transl: It’s holiday season, it is Rakshabandhan. See because of Covid many films didn’t release. Many films are still lying around, waiting to be released in theatres. So two films releasing together is a very natural thing.)

Akshay Kumar also went on to wish good luck for the films adding, “I wouldn’t say we are clashing! We are trying to get our films to people and I hope both films have a good run.”

While the Akshay Kumar starrer features Bhumi Pednekar as the leading lady, Laal Singh Chaddha will have Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan. Raksha Bandhan is a family entertainer, directed by Aanand L. Rai. The Aamir - Kareena film, directed by Advait Chandan and is a remake of the Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump.

