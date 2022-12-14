As per the UP Police investigation, Rajpal Yadav suffered a mishap while shooting the scene and was not in control of the scooter since it was damaged.

Rajpal Yadav is currently shooting in UP for his forthcoming film but the schedule seems to have landed him in trouble with the law. A student has allegedly filed a complaint against the actor at the Colonelganj Police station for ‘accidentally’ hitting him with the scooter during the shoot schedule. The said incident is expected to have taken place in the Katra area of Pragyaraj district in Uttar Pradesh. As per current reports, investigations are currently underway.

Rajpal Yadav lands in trouble after a student files complaint against him for ‘accidentally’ hitting him with a scooter

In the complaint filed, the student has also alleged about the misbehavior of the film’s team. It seems that the shooting was taking place near a certain Laxmi Talkies crossing in the area and it resulted in a massive crowd assembling together to catch a glimpse of the film’s shoot. Later, the shooting was shifted to another area where Rajpal Yadav was expected to shoot the scene of him riding a scooter. After further investigation, the police stated in reports that the incident was indeed an accident where Yadav lost control of the bike because its clutch wire broke midway. Furthermore, these reports also suggest that the Colonelganj police asserted that the student did not suffer any visible injuries.

On the other hand, news reports have it that Rajpal Yadav and the film’s team have also lodged a complaint against some people accusing them of disrupting the shoot, including the alleged victim i.e. the student. From what we hear, despite receiving the required permissions from the district administration, the film’s team alleged that some people tried to stop the shoot of the film.

As for the police, Ram Mohan Rai, Station House Officer of Colonelganj Police Station told TimesNow, “Further investigation is being carried out following which further action will be taken."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Kabhi kabhi aapke kandhe pe bandook rakh ke dusre ko nishaana banaya jaata hai. 99.99% of my memes are in good taste but…” – Rajpal Yadav

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.