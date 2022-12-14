he series traces the story behind the Uphaar Cinema fire incident and the aftermath for the families and victims.

One fateful evening in June 1997 saw the loss of 59 victims and 100 injured film-goers as a fire took over the Uphaar Cinema in South Delhi. The tragedy is one that has been etched in the minds of many for over two decades. Inspired by the bestseller book, "Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale" of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, Trial By Fire will release on Netflix on January 13th, 2023. The series is produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies.

Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande to headline Netflix limited series Trial By Fire tracing Uphaar cinema incident

With his novelistic storytelling and non-linear approach to time in the series, director Prashant Nair beautifully captures the heartbreaking yet resilient journey of the parents - Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, who lost their two children to the fire. The limited series will depict their endless trials and tribulations in the pursuit of justice over twenty-four years while also looking at the other lives touched and destroyed by the fire. Trial By Fire is helmed by a stellar ensemble including Rajshri Deshpande, Abhay Deol, Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj.

Catch the difficult yet resilient journey of two parents - Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, seeking justice over the last two decades, in #TrialByFire on 13th January. pic.twitter.com/UVl9Aq7MxL — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 14, 2022

Director and Showrunner Prashant Nair said, “Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy are inspiring examples of the kind of resilience and fortitude it takes to move the needle even slightly in this country. What happened to them and the way they have been forced to fight for justice is truly horrific and, unfortunately, there are countless other people today in similar situations. We are grateful to Netflix for being such courageous partners in telling this story.”

Trial By Fire will premiere exclusively on Netflix on the 13th of January, 2023.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.