Shah Rukh Khan is finally set to receive his first National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan (2023), over three decades after making his big-screen debut in Deewana in 1992. Despite delivering several memorable and widely acclaimed performances over the years, this will mark his first win at India's most prestigious film award ceremony.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan featured Khan in dual roles and was praised for its blend of mass appeal and meaningful storytelling. The film saw him portraying both a vigilante and an army officer, navigating themes of justice, social reform, and personal redemption. It became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2023 and reaffirmed Khan’s position as a powerful performer, not just a star.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Shah Rukh and team had hosted a press conference for Jawan, where he had said, “Genuinely, I feel that I think Jawan is a feeling that every Indian has. I think Jawan is an emotion. Jawan is an Indian soldier, Jawan is an Indian mother, Jawan is an Indian girl, Jawan is an Indian vigilante, and you have to understand that Jawan many times, is very weak because it's all of us, and many times, he's ready for a fight. Jawan is wrong many times, but very many times, he's also right. Jawan, sometimes will live in the darkness. Sometimes, Jawan will be the one who will be emanating the light, and finally, all of us, and every Indian is Jawan who is upright. Honesty, goodness, love, and that's what the whole movie stands for.”

Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan brings together an ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Eijaz Khan. Deepika Padukone also makes a special appearance in the film.

