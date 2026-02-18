The Wardrobe first poster out: Divya Agarwal and Rajniesh Duggall starrer to release on April 24, 2026

Raj Gavali Production has unveiled the first-look poster of its upcoming Bollywood supernatural thriller The Wardrobe, giving audiences a glimpse into a dark and haunting cinematic experience. Directed by Saurabhh Chaubey, the horror-based film stars Divya Agarwal and Rajniesh Duggall in the lead roles. The project is produced by Jyoti Raj Gavali and co-produced by Raj Gavali.

The newly released poster presents a chilling visual — a mysterious woman emerging from an old, half-open wooden wardrobe entwined with creeping vines. Bathed in an ominous red glow from within, the eerie figure, dressed in a blood-stained white gown, creates an atmosphere of fear and suspense. The smoky surroundings and shadowy backdrop further intensify the supernatural tone, hinting at dark secrets concealed behind the wardrobe doors.

Actress Divya Agarwal is set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming supernatural thriller The Wardrobe. She is best known for winning Bigg Boss OTT 1 and MTV Ace of Space 1. Divya is excited about the project and exploring the horror genre on the big screen. “This film challenged me as an actor. The story is gripping and atmospheric, and I can’t wait for the audience to experience it,” she said.

The bold red title The Wardrobe stands out against the grim setting, reinforcing the horror theme. The poster also announces the film’s theatrical release date as April 24, 2026.

Actor Rajniesh Duggall said the film offers a unique take on the supernatural genre. “The moment I heard the script, I knew it had something different. It blends suspense with psychological elements, and the poster gives just a glimpse of what audiences can expect,” he added.

According to the makers, the film revolves around a terrifying chain of events triggered by what appears to be an ordinary household object. They describe the narrative as a suspense-driven supernatural thriller that promises unexpected twists and edge-of-the-seat moments.

Producer Jyoti Raj Gavali said the film aims to present horror in a gripping and emotionally engaging format. “The Wardrobe is not just about fear, but about the unknown secrets that can change lives. From the very beginning, we wanted the first look to reflect the intensity and mystery of the story,” Gavali said.

With the first look generating curiosity among horror film enthusiasts, The Wardrobe is slated to hit cinemas on April 24, 2026. Further details about the film are expected to be revealed soon, the team said.

