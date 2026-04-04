Streaming giant Netflix has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming dark comedy Toaster, offering a glimpse into a hilariously chaotic world where one man’s obsession with saving money leads to unforeseen consequences. Headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, the film is set to premiere on April 15.

Rajkummar Rao turns ‘Kanjoos’ in Netflix’s Toaster trailer: One toaster sparks absolute chaos in this Sanya Malhotra starrer

Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary and produced by Patralekhaa under Kampa Film, Toaster revolves around Ramakant, a man who takes frugality to extreme levels. The trailer introduces Rajkummar Rao’s character as an unapologetic miser who believes that every rupee saved is a triumph. However, his rigid mindset leads him into a bizarre situation when a toaster he had gifted at a wedding ends up being wasted.

What begins as a simple attempt to retrieve the appliance soon escalates into a chain of increasingly messy and chaotic events. Ramakant’s determination not to let go of something he has spent money on drags not only himself but also those around him into a whirlwind of confusion and unintended consequences.

The film also boasts a strong ensemble cast, featuring Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa. Each character brings their own quirks and motivations, contributing to the film’s layered narrative and steadily escalating momentum.

Sharing his thoughts on the project, Rajkummar Rao said, “This is a special one for me as it marks our first film under our production house, Kampa Film and produced by Patralekhaa. I’m truly excited to bring this story to audiences. What really drew me to Toaster was how something so small can completely take over a person’s mind. Ramakant is someone who genuinely believes he’s doing the right thing. He doesn’t see his actions as extreme, he sees them as practical. But that’s exactly what makes the journey so unpredictable. It’s a story that comes from a very real place, and watching that sincerity spiral into chaos is what makes the film both engaging and entertaining. It was also a joy working with such a brilliant cast, which really brought this world to life. It feels great to be working with Netflix again. They’ve always championed new stories and storytellers, and it’s exciting to be working both behind and in front of the camera this time.”

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Backed by a screenplay by Parveez Shaikh, along with Akshat Ghildial and Anagh Mukerjee, and dialogues by Akshat Ghildial, Toaster blends dark humour with relatable human behaviour. With Tarun Bali serving as executive producer, the film positions itself as a fast-paced entertainer driven by character dynamics and situational comedy.

With its quirky premise and a strong ensemble of Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa, Toaster promises a sharp, engaging ride that explores how even the smallest fixation can spiral into absolute chaos. The film premieres exclusively on Netflix on April 15.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra starrer Toaster gets release date; Netflix to drop quirky dark comedy on April 15

More Pages: Toaster Box Office Collection

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