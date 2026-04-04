The anticipation surrounding Ramayana continues to grow, especially after the teaser featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram was unveiled in the United States earlier this week. During the event, the actor interacted with the media and offered insights into one of the most intriguing aspects of the film—his dual role as both Lord Rama and Lord Parashurama in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious magnum opus.

Ranbir Kapoor opens up on playing both Lord Rama and Parashurama in Ramayana: “It was fantastic”

While Ranbir Kapoor is primarily expected to portray Lord Rama, reports suggest that he will also be seen as Lord Parashurama in a brief yet significant appearance. The actor spoke about the mythological connection between the two characters, both of whom are considered incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

“Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Rama was an avatar, and Lord Parshurama was an avatar before Lord Rama." Sharing his excitement about getting the opportunity to portray both roles, Ranbir highlighted how rare and creatively fulfilling the experience has been for him as an actor. “Just to get the opportunity, you know, how I got to play Lord Rama, to also play Lord Parshurama was fantastic. I think as an actor, apart from body language, I think if you deeply understand the spirituality and the emotionality of the characters, I think everything starts from there. I think that’s what I did the year leading up to the shoot of Ramayana, to understand who these people and characters are, what they stand for and what their motives are."



Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being mounted on a grand scale and is widely regarded as one of the most ambitious adaptations of the ancient Indian epic. The film aims to bring the timeless story of Lord Rama—his journey, ideals, and battle against evil—to a global audience with cutting-edge visuals and a large ensemble cast.

The inclusion of Parashurama, an earlier avatar of Vishnu known for his fierce temperament and warrior spirit, adds an additional mythological layer to the narrative. Though expected to appear briefly, the character holds symbolic importance within the larger context of the epic.

Ranbir Kapoor’s preparation for the role has reportedly involved extensive physical training as well as a deep dive into the philosophical and emotional underpinnings of the characters. His emphasis on understanding spirituality reflects the film’s attempt to go beyond spectacle and present a more nuanced portrayal of these revered figures.

As excitement builds around the project, Ramayana continues to remain one of the most closely watched films in development, with audiences eager to see how this iconic tale is reimagined for the big screen.

Also Read: Ramayana: Dipika Chikhlia reacts to Lord Rama’s teaser; says, “It’s very grand, very beautiful,” says OG Sita

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