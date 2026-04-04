Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh, Anurag Kashyap and Zayn Marie Khan attended the trailer launch of the Hindi version of their film Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha in Mumbai. The film is not dubbed in Hindi and has been simultaneously filmed in Telugu as well as Hindi. Adivi Sesh explained the reason behind it and he remembered the Akshay Kumar-starrer Pad Man (2018), based on the incredible life of Arunachalam Muruganantham.

Adivi Sesh credits Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man for Dacoit’s Hindi-Telugu strategy: “It was a Tamil story and yet it was set in Madhya Pradesh”

Adivi Sesh began by saying, “In the US, people wear black dresses to a funeral. Log chashme laga ke silently rote hai. But in India, we wear white and we cry loudly while mourning. So, it’s a cultural thing and there are also cultural nuances. That’s how we tweaked the song ‘Chichubuddi’ to ‘Touch Buddy’ for the Hindi audience. The Hindi song blended the Bhojpuri flavour of Pawan Singh and the urban flavour of Jonita Gandhi. That’s an example of things we did on a very fun, practical way.”

He added, “As for the story, there was a lovely film I saw, Pad Man. I was intrigued by the plot and I researched it. That’s when I learned that it’s a Tamil story. It made me wonder ‘Hum Tamil story Hindi audience ko kyun nahin dikha sakte? Usko Madhya Pradesh mein set karne ki kya zaroorat hai?’. After all, it’s based on true events.”

Adivi Sesh continued, “So, I thought of setting a story on the Badlands of Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border and making the film in an authentic Hindi cinema style. I believe that if done correctly, it’ll reach people in the North and unko film dekh ke apnapan lagega. I had a first experience of it when we launched ‘Touch Buddy’ in Gorakhpur. They were mouthing dubbed Hindi dialogues of my film. Mujhe pata bhi nahin tha ki woh mere film ke dubbed dialogues hai (smiles). Some of them confessed, ‘Aap hamari bhasha mein baat kar rahe hai. Yeh humein bahut accha laga’. Suddenly, I became their hero (and not a hero from another industry). This is why we want to authentically do justice to our vision in Telugu and in Hindi as well.”

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha releases in cinemas on April 10.

Also Read: Dacoit trailer launch: Adivi Sesh speaks about averting clash with Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla; confesses why he pushed release from March 19: “We didn’t get desired showcasing because of my FRIEND Aditya Dhar’s phenomenal film, Dhurandhar…woh film 3-4 mahine tak chalti rahegi!”

More Pages: Dacoit Box Office Collection

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