Lahore 1947 is now Batwara 1947: Sunny Deol unveils FIRST look and new title ahead of August 14 release

Sunny Deol has officially unveiled the title of his much-awaited historical drama Batwara 1947, a project that was previously being referred to as Lahore 1947. The announcement was made on June 9, 2026, along with a striking first-look video that offers a glimpse into the film’s intense Partition-era setting.

Lahore 1947 is now Batwara 1947: Sunny Deol unveils FIRST look and new title ahead of August 14 release

Set for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026, the film is produced by Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. The project marks one of the most ambitious collaborations in recent Bollywood history, bringing together three prominent names from the industry.

The announcement video introduces audiences to a world shaped by violence, displacement and survival. The visuals suggest that the story is rooted in the human cost of the 1947 Partition. One poster features Sunny Deol holding a flaming torch while standing protectively beside Preity Zinta and Karan Deol. The image hints at a family caught in the midst of chaos and uncertainty.

Another visual showcases Sunny Deol running through a backdrop of destruction and flames.

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The film has generated significant interest because it reunites Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi after delivering acclaimed films such as Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak. Their previous collaborations remain among the most celebrated works in Hindi cinema.

Adding to the anticipation is the return of Preity Zinta opposite Sunny Deol. The actress had earlier described the project as the toughest film of her career. The supporting cast includes veteran actor Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles.

The film arrives at a time when Sunny Deol is enjoying a strong run at the box office following the success of Gadar 2 and Border 2. For Aamir Khan, the project represents a major production venture mounted on a large scale, while Rajkumar Santoshi returns to a genre that has often defined his filmmaking career.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: How Lahore 1947 became Batwara – Aamir Khan’s personal meeting with Salim Akhtar’s family sealed the deal

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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