Following the blockbuster success of Chhaava, filmmaker Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar are set to reunite for their next collaboration, Eetha. The much-anticipated biographical drama, headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, has officially locked its theatrical release date and will arrive in cinemas on August 28, 2026, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan holiday period.

Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha locks August 28, 2026 release; to clash with Sidharth Malhotra’s Vvan

The announcement marks a significant milestone for the project, which has been generating attention ever since reports emerged that Shraddha Kapoor would portray legendary Marathi folk theatre and Lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar on screen.

Eetha is positioned as a bold and emotionally driven story that explores the life and legacy of one of Maharashtra's most celebrated cultural icons. The film also features Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

The project marks the first collaboration between Shraddha Kapoor and director Laxman Utekar. While both have delivered successful films for Maddock Films over the years, they have largely worked on separate projects. Their association in Eetha brings together two key creative forces closely linked with the production banner.

For Shraddha Kapoor, the film represents another important project in her long-standing association with Maddock Films. The actress has been a central figure in the studio's highly successful horror-comedy universe and now takes on a completely different challenge with a performance-driven biographical role.

The film also continues the successful creative partnership between Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar. Over the years, the duo has collaborated on several notable films, including Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Chhaava. Music for Eetha has been composed by the acclaimed duo Ajay-Atul, adding further anticipation among audiences.

At the box office, Eetha is expected to face competition from Vvan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film is being jointly backed by Balaji Telefilms and TVF.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor to start Naagin shoot in April after Eetha wraps: Report

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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