Rajkummar is an actor who is known for his different and eclectic choices whether movies for big screen or OTT. He has done thought-provoking roles like Newton and Shahid to horror comedies like Stree and Roohi and heart-touching films like Bareilly Ki Barfi; he is the most loved actor cutting across demographics and geography. bewakoof.com is known for being unique as it too challenges set norms without being preachy. The synergy between both brands led to roping in Rajkummar for promoting bewakoof.com. Both appeal immensely to the youth and with a lot of gravitas and become vehicles for self-expression without taking themselves too seriously.

bewakoof.com launched in 2012 by Prabhkiran Singh has become the fastest growing youth brand and is backed by marquee investors like IvyCap and Investcorp. The company sells 20,000 units of apparel and accessories a day and has a customer base of over 10 million.

The marketing campaign will see Rajkummar flaunting a range of quirky tees from Bewakoof as he makes the statement, “Puraane boring kapdo se banani doors hai, mere dost, thodi bewakoofi zaroori hai.”

Prabhkiran Singh, Co-founder CEO, Bewakoof, says, “When we started looking for a celebrity for promoting our brand, we wanted someone who not only personifies our brand ethos but is also our perfect customer. Rajkummar has wowed us with his stellar performances and unique choices. Thus, getting Rajummar on board felt like the most obvious and natural choice. As we have rolled out the campaign, our customers are excited to see the actor they love wearing their favourite brand. You will see more such celebrities joining our Bewakoof gang.”

Rajkummar Rao talks about his association with the brand and says, “I am delighted to be associated with Bewakoof. Since its launch, Bewakoof has managed to create its own distinctive space in online shopping in India and I am happy to be associated with a brand as unique and special as Bewakoof.”

