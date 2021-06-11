Mylab Discovery Solutions, one of India’s leading biotech companies, has announced Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador. Focused on impact-based product development, Mylab dedicatedly works towards the development and commercialization of tests used in human diagnostics, food safety, agriculture, and veterinary medicine, empowering labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable results. Recently, the company has launched India’s first Covid-19 self-test kit, CoviSelf.

The partnership aims at creating awareness of Mylab’s IVD instruments and kits for laboratories and individuals including CoviSelfTM and share educational content for training purpose of the common man. Akshay will play a vital role in educating people about the use, safety, and efficacy of products, thus making our citizens well equipped to fight against Covid.

Expressing his joy about the partnership, Akshay Kumar said, “I am extremely happy to partner with a company like Mylab which is doing pioneering work in the field of preventive healthcare, especially in this Covid era. Through this association, I am hoping to support their goals of solving difficult problems in healthcare and empowering every citizen to lead a healthier life. I look forward to a long and fulfilling association with the brand.”

Mylab Discovery Solutions said, “We are delighted to have Akshay Kumar on board. He is the true advocate for healthy living and has set an example for outstanding lifestyle choices. Akshay will be the perfect motivator to encourage people to get the testing done and spread awareness on the importance of early diagnosis.”

