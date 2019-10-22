Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.10.2019 | 8:45 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Rajkummar Rao recalls the time he had Rs. 18 in his bank account

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rajkummar Rao has surely seen his fair share of struggles before he became one of the most sought after actors in the industry. He started his career without any influence from the industry and has been rejected for many roles before he landed his role in Love Sex Aur Dhoka. With his upcoming film, Made In China coming up this Diwali, during one of the promotional interviews, he opened up about how he has dealt with difficult days.

Rajkummar Rao recalls the time he had Rs. 18 in his bank account

He recalls that he has spent his days in Mumbai by living in a small house and some days he wouldn’t even have enough money to eat or to buy clothes. His monthly expenses would vary around Rs. 15,000-20,000, but this one time, he received a message from his bank that said he had only Rs. 18 left in his account. The man has surely come a long way from where he began.

Kudos to Rajkummar Rao for not giving up on his dream!

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao talks about the similarities between him and his character Raghu Mehta from Made In China

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Housefull 4 rates to be at the…

Rajkummar Rao talks about the similarities…

Rajkummar Rao confirms Chupke Chupke remake…

Rajkummar Rao reveals why he did not take up…

Rajkummar Rao uses his real-life experiences…

Actor Rajkummar Rao reveals why he decided…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification