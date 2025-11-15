Bollywood’s beloved couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha marked their fourth wedding anniversary this year, with the happiest milestone of their lives. The duo announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, and shared the heartwarming news with their followers through a simple yet emotional text post on Instagram.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha welcome baby girl on their 4th anniversary; Farah Khan drops glimpses of baby shower

They wrote, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed Parents – Patralekhaa and Rajkummar,” they wrote, while adding in the caption that this was “the greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary”. The announcement instantly triggered an outpouring of love from the film fraternity. Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Dia Mirza, Ali Fazal, Vaani Kapoor, Esha Gupta and Anil Kapoor were among the first to offer their warm wishes. Kriti Sanon and several others also joined in to congratulate the couple on this new chapter. Varun Dhawan, who recently embraced fatherhood himself, cheered them on with an enthusiastic message as he welcomed them to the “parents club,” a sentiment many fans echoed in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)



Even before the excitement around the announcement settled, Rajkummar’s close friend Farah Khan enriched the celebration further by sharing unseen moments from the couple’s intimate baby shower. The filmmaker-choreographer posted a series of cheerful snapshots featuring Rajkummar and Patralekha twinning in vibrant yellow as they enjoyed the special day surrounded by close friends. The celebration was attended by Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal, among others, keeping the gathering warm, personal and full of laughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)



Farah’s post also offered a look at the beautifully curated décor and the theme of the bash, which had a bright, festive aesthetic. She even shared glimpses of the extensive food corner, including a tempting spread of chaat and street-style favourites that added a hearty, homely touch to the celebration. Captioning the photos with her trademark humour, she wrote, “The Baby is here!! Congratulations @patralekhaa n @rajkummar_rao .. enjoy this beautiful phase of life n remember for any baby advice.. main hoon na.. P.S – @iamhumaq luckily we just about did the baby shower in time.”

With the arrival of their little girl, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha step into a new chapter filled with joy and countless firsts. Fans and well-wishers across social media continue to shower the couple with blessings as they embrace parenthood.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao applauds Huma Qureshi’s performance Maharani 4: “You are killing it with all the amazing work”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.