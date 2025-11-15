Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to predict that Rizwan Sajan, the founder and chairman of Danube Group, would launch a tower named after Shah Rukh Khan at an event held in Mumbai on November 14. Our news break came true. SRK himself graced the occasion for the launch of the skyscraper, called Shahrukhz By Danube, and as expected, raised laughs and touched hearts with his quotes.

Shahrukhz By Danube launch: Shah Rukh Khan’s 30-minute Zoom MIRACLE – Superstar consoles unwell fan Sameera, chats with her online: “He gave her solace, prayed for her. He told her, You’ll be fine’”

Rizwan Sajan revealed a thoughtful gesture of Shah Rukh, which won hearts, “Once, I was returning from Mumbai. Fortunately, Shah Rukh and Pooja Dadlani were on the same flight. We greeted each other. I was sitting right behind him on the Emirates flight. I called my wife, Sameera, and informed her about it. She's a huge fan of his. She asked me to talk to him. Unfortunately, she is not well. So, she told me, 'Please tell Shah Rukh that I love him and that he should pray for me'. I had reservations about intruding on their privacy. But she insisted.”

Rizwan continued, “I asked Pooja to allow me to speak to Shah Rukh for 2 minutes. When the flight landed, Shah Rukh called me. I gave him my wife's message. Shah Rukh, being humble and so nice as always, asked me when I would reach home. I told him that I'll be home in half an hour. Meanwhile, my son Adel and Sameera were in London. I didn't tell her anything. Once I reached home, I put them on the line. Shah Rukh then came on a Zoom call with her. He spoke to her not just for 5 minutes but for more than 30 long minutes. He gave her solace and good luck. He told her, 'Sameera, you'll be fine'. He also prayed for her. Anybody else in his place would have prayed for my wife's recovery and moved on. But what Shah Rukh did touched the hearts of all of us.”

Rizwan added, “Once when I was in London, I had a dream at 6 in the morning that I was building this tower and that I named it after Shah Rukh. Sameera jumped at the idea. Adel, Sana and my marketing team were also quite excited. I then messaged Pooja and asked if it (making a tower named after Shah Rukh) was possible. After a few days, she said that it was possible. The next day, I was at Shah Rukh's house and we finalized the project.”

The host of the evening, Farah Khan, raised laughs as she quipped, “When Pooja says 'It’s possible', only then it's possible!”

Also Read: HISTORIC: Dubai Tower named after Shah Rukh Khan, Shahrukhz By Danube, launched; to have a statue of King Khan; SRK says, “Meri maa zinda hoti toh bahut khush hoti!”; adds, “Eid ke chand ki tarah main bahar kam aata hoon. Lekin jab aata hoon, tab kamaal aata hoon!”

