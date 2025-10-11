Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha have just upgraded their ride in style; the power duo has added the plush new Lexus LM to their garage, a luxury MPV priced at over Rs. 2 crore. Known for their grounded personalities yet refined taste, the couple’s latest purchase perfectly reflects their blend of sophistication and practicality. The Lexus LM, often dubbed the “Rolls-Royce of MPVs,” is the Japanese automaker’s flagship people mover, combining top-tier comfort, advanced technology, and serene performance.

The luxury MPV is powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid petrol engine, producing a combined 250 PS of power. It’s paired with an e-CVT gearbox and comes equipped with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup, ensuring a smooth and stable drive — ideal for long hauls or red-carpet arrivals alike.

Inside, the Lexus LM redefines indulgence. The cabin boasts a massive 48-inch rear entertainment screen, a 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, and four-zone climate control — turning every drive into a cinematic experience. Both front and rear seats are heated and ventilated, while a heated steering wheel adds to the comfort quotient.

The driver’s cockpit features a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, seamlessly blending tech and luxury.

For Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, who recently celebrated multiple career highs, the Lexus LM is a natural choice. The power couple now travel in a vehicle that combines performance, luxury, and eco-friendly hybrid technology.

With its opulent interiors and commanding presence, the Lexus LM perfectly complements the couple’s refined lifestyle, proving once again that simplicity and sophistication can go hand in hand.

