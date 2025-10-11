Filmmaker Karan Johar has just made an electrifying new addition to his enviable fleet, the all-new MG M9, a premium electric MPV priced at over Rs. 70 lakhs. Known for his larger-than-life taste and impeccable style, Johar’s latest acquisition blends luxury, comfort, and sustainability in equal measure.

The MG M9 — MG Motor India’s flagship electric MPV — is being hailed as one of the most premium electric people-movers in the country. Roughly the size of a Kia Carnival, the M9 brings limousine-like comfort with an all-electric heart, making it a perfect fit for celebrities who value both class and conscience.

The MG M9 comes powered by a 90 kWh battery pack that delivers 245 hp and 350 Nm of torque, offering a claimed range of up to 548 km on a single charge. Designed to rival the Toyota Vellfire and Kia Carnival, the M9 stands over 5.2 metres long and 2 metres wide, ensuring massive cabin space for stars who like to travel in style.

Inside, the M9 is pure indulgence — reclining captain seats with ottomans, ambient lighting, massage and ventilation options, panoramic sunroofs, and dual rear entertainment screens create a first-class lounge experience. Add to that Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and seven airbags, and the car checks every box for luxury and safety.

For Karan Johar, who already owns a garage filled with high-end vehicles from brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Jaguar the MG M9 is a refreshing move toward sustainable luxury. Known for his keen sense of design and flair for all things aesthetic, Johar’s choice of a premium electric MPV mirrors his evolving, eco-conscious side.

While the filmmaker hasn’t publicly commented on his new wheels yet, the addition of an electric vehicle worth over Rs. 70 lakhs reaffirms his love for innovation and trendsetting. Just as he’s transformed Bollywood storytelling with grandeur and emotion, Karan seems ready to embrace the future of green mobility in equally glamorous fashion.

