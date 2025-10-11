Brace yourselves for double the fun, double the madness and double the family drama! After winning hearts and sparking plenty of laughs in De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh return as Ashish and Ayesha in the highly anticipated sequel, De De Pyaar De 2! The rom-com is set to release on November 14, 2025.

CONFIRMED! De De Pyaar De 2 to release on November 14, 2025; makers drop FIRST asset!

And guess what? This time, Ashish is walking straight into Ayesha’s family home! Will the age-gap romance win hearts or stir things up? One thing is certain - it’s going to be a wildly entertaining ride.

The makers have unveiled the first look of the film with a motion poster, officially setting the stage for what’s to come. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, along with Jaaved Jaaferi, the sequel promises more madness and entertainment as R. Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri, Gautami Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta join the cast of this much-anticipated film.

So, get ready because when Ashish meets Ayesha’s family, pyaar is about to bring a whole lot of drama! With heart, humour and a whole lot of family madness, this sequel promises a relatable, riotous ride for every kind of audience.

It is worth mentioning here that a couple of days ago, Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported that the trailer will be launched on October 14 with GRAND two-city events in Mumbai and Delhi.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the sequel is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The makers of lighthearted films like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama craft the film. The film releases in theatres on November 14, 2025.

