Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has finally broken her silence regarding intense social media speculation about her marital status. The rumors began circulating rapidly after a paparazzi video surfaced online, showing the actress in a traditional pink salwar suit, sporting a mangalsutra, a bindi, and green bangles. These traditional symbols of a married Hindu woman immediately sent fans and social media platforms into an absolute frenzy, with many assuming she had tied the knot in secret.

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on marriage rumours after Mangalsutra look goes viral: “What is the big deal…”

Addressing the chaos directly, Kangana took to her Instagram stories on May 22 to clarify the situation. She shared a post that featured the speculative Hindi text asking if she was secretly married alongside her viral look. Putting an end to all the guesswork, the actress explained that the outfit was nothing more than her character makeup for an ongoing film project.

Expressing amusement over the sudden influx of curiosity, Kangana shared a lighthearted note on her social media handle. She stated: "I am filming in and around the city every single day, some one clicked this random picture with character make up and now I am getting so many phone calls 😂, but what is the big deal about the married woman look ? Actors play all kinds of roles, I won't marry secretly I promise 😁🙏."

While she successfully put the wedding rumors to rest, the actress did not clarify which specific project she was shooting for at the time the video was captured.

On the professional front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency (2025). The film marked a major milestone in her career as her solo directorial debut, following her 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, where she shared directorial credits with Krish Jagarlamudi.

Looking ahead, the actor-politician is gearing up for her next major theatrical release, titled Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. Set to hit theatres on June 12, the film is directed by Manoj Tapadia and is based on the harrowing events of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, with the primary narrative taking place inside a hospital.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata to release on June 12, 2026

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