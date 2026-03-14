Amazon MGM Studios today announced that its theatrical movie Raftaar, is set to release on 24 July 2026 in theaters. Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Patralekhaa under the banner of Kampa Film, this film is executive produced by Tarun Bali, with story and screenplay by Rohan Narula. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, the film also features a highly talented ensemble cast including Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala, and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh headline Amazon MGM Studios’ Raftaar, releasing in theaters on July 24, 2026

Raftaar is set in a high-stakes world where ambition builds empires, and success comes at a price. At its heart lies a fast-rising start-up and a charged relationship between a driven man and an equally ambitious woman. As money, power, and greed spiral, their hunger to win begins to clash with love. The rise is intoxicating, but after the fall, the question is simple: can they fight their way back to the top, or is this where it all ends?

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Raftaar, an Amazon MGM Studios film, hits the theatres on July 24, 2026.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao’s birthday post for Patralekhaa is pure husband energy: “You are the heart of our home”

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