BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Deepika Padukone launches summer closet collection to raise funds for 'Live Love Laugh' Foundation: "Shop and support a cause close to my heart"

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Deepika Padukone has steadily established herself as a global figure, known not just for her work in film but also for her meaningful initiatives. The Deepika Padukone Closet, she uses her personal sense of style to raise funds and awareness for mental health. Proceeds from the closet go to the Live Love Laugh Foundation, an organization she founded to support mental health education and reduce stigma. With this initiative, Padukone continues to combine her public presence with a commitment to social impact.

As summer is already here, Deepika unveils her latest closet collection, featuring some of her personal favourites. From flowy silhouettes to vibrant tops, her collection is nothing less than a sunshine to this summer heat. Each month, the actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist curates her closet favourites for an online charity sale. This collection is a must-have, offering the perfect opportunity to elevate your fashion game while supporting a meaningful cause.

Deepika captioned, “Breezy, effortless and made for sunshine! The Summer Edit is now live at #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset – shop my favourites, from flowy silhouettes to vibrant tops, and support a cause close to my heart!”

And in the spirit of giving back through the festivities, this initiative also helps the planet. This latest collection saves over 59 thousand litres of water and over 5 kgs of carbon when purchased preloved over newly manufactured, and proceeds from each sale support mental health through Live Love Laugh Foundation!

Also Read : Deepika Padukone announces Piku re-release to mark 10 years of the film’s legacy

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

