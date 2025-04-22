The filmmaker says he crossed a line in anger, apologizes to those hurt by his words in a new statement shared on social media.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has issued a fresh apology to the Brahmin community after facing backlash for his controversial remarks in a social media exchange. The Gangs of Wasseypur director, who earlier stirred controversy with his “will urinate on Brahmins” comment while reacting to a user’s post, has now shared a heartfelt apology in Hindi on the X platform, acknowledging his mistake and expressing regret for hurting sentiments.

Anurag Kashyap issues fresh apology over ‘urinate on Brahmins’ remark amid major backlash from community

In his latest post, Kashyap admits to losing his composure while responding to a provocative comment and acknowledges that in his anger, he made an inappropriate generalization about an entire community. He also noted the important role that members of the Brahmin community have played in his personal and professional life, adding that his own family has been hurt by his actions.

Here is the English translation of Kashyap’s new statement - "In anger, I lost my composure while responding to someone and ended up insulting the entire Brahmin community. This is the same community whose many members have been part of my life, and continue to be, and contribute significantly. Today, all of them are hurt by me. My family is hurt. Many intellectuals whom I respect deeply are hurt by my words and tone. I ended up derailing the entire conversation because of my own mistake. I sincerely apologize to the community—I never intended to say what I did, but while replying to a disgusting comment in a fit of rage, I ended up writing that. I apologize to all my friends, colleagues, my family, and the community, for my choice of words and the offensive language used. Going forward, I will work on this. I will work on controlling my anger. If I need to raise a point, I will do so using the right words. I hope you all will forgive me."

This comes after an earlier note by Kashyap, where he had clarified that he stood by the essence of his statement but regretted how one line was taken out of context. That note had not calmed tempers, as several Brahmin organizations expressed outrage and demanded strict action. One such group even announced a reward of Rs. 1 lakh for anyone who would blacken the filmmaker’s face.

With the backlash intensifying over the past few days, Kashyap's latest post appears to be an attempt to bring the conversation back to a more respectful tone and take responsibility for his words. The filmmaker also assured that he would make conscious efforts to manage his anger better and express his opinions in a more mindful way moving forward.

