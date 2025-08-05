In a surprising turn of events, the Rajinikanth-led Coolie has taken a massive lead over the Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. led War 2 in the advance bookings at the US box office. With 9 days to go for release, the 6th chapter of Spy Universe has sold tickets worth USD 205K (Hindi + Telugu) in North America, as compared to Lokesh Kanagaraj's film, which has clocked a phenomenal advance booking of USD 1.2 million.

Rajinikanth vs Hrithik-NTR Jr. at box office: Coolie takes SHOCKING 6X lead over War 2 in US with 9 days to go!

One must note that the North American market is dominated by the Telugu audience, and yet, a Tamil film has taken a big lead in the booking. The scenario is uniform at every place where the pre-sales have opened, with Coolie taking a big lead over War 2, which includes Australia and New Zealand too.

This trend has come across as a surprise as War 2 is a much bigger film than Coolie on the budget front, as also it comes from an already established franchise. More centers are expected to open soon for both films, but the initial lead in this overseas battle is currently inclined towards Rajinikanth, as Coolie is leading the show by a huge margin. What comes across as a shocker is the fact that the Telugu dubbed version of Coolie (USD 200K) is leading over the Telugu version of War 2 (USD 155K) in the US.

While the sales of the Hindi version of War 2 (USD 50K) are negligible, trailing behind Pathaan, Dunki, Jawan, Tiger 3, and Animal, the Telugu version too is trailing behind films like Game Changer in the US. The next 9 days are crucial as War 2 needs to begin to gain momentum to leave a mark in the international markets.

Also Read: War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR indulge in off-screen banter; sets internet on fire ahead of epic showdown

More Pages: Coolie Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.