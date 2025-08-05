A couple of months back, Namit Malhotra made an announcement about using AI to lip sync all his characters from Ramayana in multiple languages all across the world. The producer also promised this to be a one-of-its-kind in-built technology for the cinema-goers. In the midst of him making these announcements, producer Aditya Chopra was silently working on incorporating the similar technology for War 2.

AI becomes the secret ingredient in YRF’s War 2 Pan-India strategy; Hrithik Roshan’s dubbed voice powered by AI technology

Reliable trade sources confirmed to Bollywood Hungama, "To provide an immersive experience to the cinema-goers, Yash Raj Films are treating War 2 as a true-blue multilingual with lip sync in Telugu and Hindi. While NTR Jr. has dubbed for both the languages by himself, team YRF has used modern-day AI on dubbing artist to match Hrithik Roshan's voice in Telugu and also lip-sync in as many moments as possible."

The source tells us further, "NTR Jr. has been creatively involved in writing the Telugu dialogues of War 2. In-fact, he got his own team of writers to write the dialogues, and enhanced them at as many moments as possible. He knows the Telugu audience, and worked closely to deliver a product that excites them to perfection."

Interestingly, even in the teaser, the AI tech was used for better impact in Telugu, and the same has met with overwhelming positive reaction from the audience in Telugu. "The dialogues in the Telugu were conceptualized by NTR Jr. in consultation with Aditya Chopra."

War 2 releases on August 14, 2025! Also Read: War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR indulge in off-screen banter; sets internet on fire ahead of epic showdown

