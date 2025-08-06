The long-running daily soap, which has seen four generations of love stories, is finally set to bid farewell to viewers.

Kumkum Bhagya to go off air after 11 years? Here’s what we hear

One of Zee TV’s most popular shows, Kumkum Bhagya, is reportedly set to go off air after an incredible 11-year run. The romantic drama, which began with the beloved pairing of Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, has been a staple of Indian television since its launch and is currently tracing the fourth generation of its storyline.

As per a source close to the development who spoke to IWMBUZZ, “Kumkum Bhagya, which presently has Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra as the fourth-generation leads in the show, will soon go off air. The decision, apparently, has been made to end the long-running show. The show has been struggling with a drop in TRPs for some time now."

Currently, the series stars Pranali Rathod as Prarthana, Namik Paul as Shivansh, and Akshay Bindra as Raunak, focusing on a new-age romance while still holding onto its family drama roots. Despite these changes, the show has been unable to maintain its earlier TRP highs, prompting the makers to call time on its journey.

Launched in 2014, Kumkum Bhagya started off as a love story between rockstar Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and the strong-willed Pragya (Sriti Jha). Their chemistry quickly made the show a household favourite, drawing in massive ratings and winning multiple awards. Over the years, the storyline underwent several leaps, introducing new generations and fresh love angles to keep the narrative engaging.

After Shabir and Sriti’s exit, the next chapter focused on Mughda Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul, who also garnered a loyal fan following. Later, Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi stepped in, receiving appreciation for their portrayals before the show moved into its current fourth-generation track.

However, despite these casting changes and storyline shifts, the show’s TRPs have been on a downward slide in recent months. With competition from newer shows and changing audience preferences, the decision to wrap up Kumkum Bhagya marks the end of an era for Zee TV.

Fans have already begun expressing nostalgia on social media, recalling their favourite moments from the show’s decade-long journey. While an official announcement from the channel is awaited, industry insiders believe the final episodes will air in the coming months.

For viewers who have followed the series from the Abhi-Pragya days to the present, the end of Kumkum Bhagya will be an emotional farewell to a show that defined prime-time television for over a decade.

