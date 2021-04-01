Superstar Rajinikanth will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019. The Award is the country's highest film honour. The news was announced by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar earlier today.

“Happy to announce Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajinikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic," Mr Javadekar tweeted.

Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal@Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee pic.twitter.com/b17qv6D6BP — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 1, 2021



Just like the National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards also got postponed by a year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The jury that selected Rajiniknath for the award included singers Asha Bhosle and Shankar Mahadevan, actors Mohanlal and Biswajeet, and filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

PM Narendra Modi took to his twitter handle to congratulate Rajinikanth on the honour. "Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him," he wrote.

Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2021



Rajinikanth made his acting debut in 1975 with the Tamil film Apoorva Ragangal. His last few releases include Kaala, 2.0, Petta, and Darbar last year. The superstar will next be seen in Annaatthe.

