Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa who was in Los Angeles pursuing a musical career is back in Mumbai to look after his father. Sadly Bappa can’t meet Bappida, given the Covid situation.

Speaking to me Bappa says, “My father is stable now. But he is in the ICU. He was detected with a mild Covid 19 infection on Wednesday. But the reason for concern is, he already has a pulmonary condition. He is in Breach Candy hospital. We can’t meet him. He is under Dr Udwadia’s supervision. We are relieved that he is getting the best care possible.”

Trying not to get overly worried Bappa says, “It’s tough because Dad is alone. We are not allowed to meet him. He has never been alone. Either our Mom or one of us my sister Reema or me, have always been with him.”

Speaking to me in an earlier interview Bappida had said, “I am fortunate to have a wife and children who are so close to me. I never need to worry about anything. They take care of everything.”

About the Covid situation Bappida had said. “It is very frightening. I advise everyone to remain indoors as much as possible. Luckily for me, my music doesn’t need travel. Not these days. I can compose and sing from home.”

