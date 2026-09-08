Rajesh Sharma clarifies his hospitalisation, denies an insect bite on Fauzi's set and says a long-standing leg problem led to the infection.

Actor Rajesh Sharma has clarified reports surrounding his hospitalisation earlier this year, denying that his health condition was linked to the shoot of Prabhas-starrer Fauzi in Hyderabad. The actor said that nothing happened to him on the film's set and explained that a long-standing skin problem on his right leg eventually led to an infection that became severe after he returned to Kolkata.

Rajesh Sharma DENIES insect bite during Fauzi shoot; says, “Nothing happened on Prabhas’s film set”

Sharma was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata in July following reports of a serious leg infection and high fever. Around the time, director Sudipa Chatterjee, who is a close friend of the actor, had shared a post claiming that Sharma may have been bitten by a suspected poisonous insect or spider while shooting for Fauzi in Hyderabad. The post was later deleted.

Speaking to NDTV, Sharma clarified that the reports about an incident on the Fauzi set were incorrect. He also said that his treatment has now been completed and that he is currently recovering.

“It's false news. Nothing happened on Prabhas's film set. Neither Prabhas nor the unit was responsible in any way. They are nice people. Nothing happened in Hyderabad while I was shooting there,” Sharma said.

Rajesh Sharma explains cause of infection

The actor claimed that he had been dealing with a skin problem on his right leg for a long time. According to Sharma, the condition eventually developed into an infection. He added that the situation became more serious after he returned to Kolkata, particularly because his diabetes levels were very high.

Sharma admitted that he did not initially take the problem seriously, which contributed to the situation becoming severe.

Addressing Sudipa Chatterjee's earlier post, Sharma said that she had shared it out of concern but did not have the correct information. “She's a good friend. Out of concern, she posted that. But she was wrong informed,” he said.

Sharma has now completed his treatment and said that his recovery is underway. The actor is hopeful of returning to work soon and revealed that he may resume shooting within a week.

On the work front, Rajesh Sharma will next be seen in Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is a remake of Mohanlal's Oppam and is scheduled to release on September 11, 2026.

Also Read: Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after suspected insect bite on Prabhas’ film set, condition under close observation

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