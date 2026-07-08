Actor Rajesh Sharma has been hospitalised in Kolkata following a suspected insect bite he sustained while shooting for an upcoming film starring Prabhas at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, according to Telegraph Online.

Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after suspected insect bite on Prabhas’ film set, condition under close observation

A frightening turn after pack up

A statement issued by actress Sudipa Chatterjee and filmmaker-producer Agnidev Chatterjee revealed that Sharma was chatting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation after pack up when he felt what was believed to be an insect bite, possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider.

Since the bite did not initially appear serious, he did not seek immediate medical attention. However, around six hours later, he reportedly developed severe pain in his right leg and began feeling unwell.

Despite his worsening condition, Sharma boarded a flight to Kolkata. During the journey, he developed a high fever, grew increasingly restless and his health deteriorated further. He was admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata the following day.

Infection spreads, doctors monitor for complications

According to the statement, Sharma continues to battle high fever, breathlessness and a rapidly progressing infection in his right leg. The infection has reportedly spread from his toes to his knee, with large blisters developing over the affected area. Dr Avijit Bhattacharya noted that it remains too early to make any definite assessment of his condition.

Sharma is said to remain under close observation and is not yet out of danger. Doctors are monitoring him for possible complications, including the risk of a blood clot that could turn life-threatening if it travels to the lungs. The hospital team is carrying out the necessary investigations and treatment, with a further medical update expected once an official assessment is issued.

Sudipa and Agnidev also expressed gratitude to those who have extended support, saying, “We sincerely thank everyone for their love, prayers, and support especially the media, the Bengal Motion Pictures Artists’ Forum, Rajesh’s friends and well-wishers, and above all, Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee, who has been a constant source of guidance and support during this difficult time.”

As Sharma continues treatment, well-wishers across the industry are hoping for a swift and full recovery.

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