Last Updated 23.07.2021 | 8:45 PM IST

Marathi star Umesh Kamat gets embroiled in Raj Kundra controversy, lashes out at news channels for irresponsibility

Marathi star Umesh Kamat gets embroiled in Raj Kundra controversy, lashes out at news channels for irresponsibility

Marathi actor Umesh Kamat had to pay a heavy price when his name was misinterpreted as the PA and close associate of Raj Kundra. The similarity in their name and surname proved traumatic for the Marathi actor as he got dragged unnecessarily in the controversy. Due to this major confusion by media officials, his pictures and photos got published as Raj Kundra's associate. The Umesh Kamat in question is the ex-PA and one of the partners of Raj Kundra in his pornography films. 

The goof up caused a lot of misunderstanding among his fans, relatives, and friends. The 42-year-old actor expressed his disgust over an Instagram post and wrote, "Irresponsible journalism. @aajtak @crimetakofficial #Newsnation". He accused news channels Aaj Tak, Crime Tak, and News nation of causing him trauma with their irresponsible journalism.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Umesh Kamat (@umesh.kamat)


The actor further revealed that huge damage is done to his reputation and threatened to take the mentioned channels to court. He also declared he is not in any way associated with Raj Kundra. The actor bashed out the news channels for carelessly using his name without actually confirming the facts. The actor not only suffered a bad reputation but also went through misery and anguish in the middle of his shoot. 

Actor Umesh Kamat predominantly works in Marathi films, serials, and advertisements. Currently, he is seen in the Marathi show, Ajunahi Barsat Ahe. The Marathi serial is directed by Kedar Vaidya and stars Mukta Barve and Umesh Kamat in lead.

Also Read: Raj Kundra pornography case: Shilpa Shetty Kundra records her statement; Police raid the couple’s Juhu residence

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

