The Indian Express Group and SCREEN on Wednesday announced the launch of SCREEN Academy, a not-for-profit initiative aimed at supporting and highlighting emerging talent in Indian cinema.

SCREEN launches SCREEN academy to nurture India’s next generation of Filmmakers

With an exciting and fast-growing list of diverse members including Cannes and Oscar winners, Guneet Monga, Payal Kapadia and Resul Pookutty, and veteran screenwriter Anjum Rajabali, the Academy, working with India’s top film institutes, will identify and empower the next generation of filmmakers through education, representation, and recognition.

Established with the generous support of Founding Patron Abhishek Lodha of the Lodha Foundation, SCREEN Academy will annually provide postgraduate fellowships to students nominated by their film schools, who demonstrate exceptional storytelling potential but lack the financial resources to pursue formal film education.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis said the timing and the location couldn’t be more relevant. “The film industry has an inseparable association with Mumbai. I am thrilled to learn of the inception of the not-for-profit Screen Academy by The Indian Express Group…I am certain that the Indian film industry will benefit immensely from the new filmmaking talent the academy aims to cultivate.”

Said Anant Goenka, Executive Director of The Indian Express Group, who steered the idea of the Academy: "SCREEN Academy represents a bold step toward institutionalising excellence in the entertainment and culture space. We will create an ecosystem that not only celebrates excellence but actively nurtures diverse and promising talent with both financial aid and access."

For Abhishek Lodha, the Academy’s work is key to India’s soft power and growth as a global leader in the creative arts. "The Lodha Foundation is committed to supporting India’s progress to becoming a developed nation by 2047. Films and creative arts are a key strength of our nation and the SCREEN Academy will play an important role in furthering India’s progress to a global leader in this field. The Lodha Foundation is pleased to partner with the SCREEN Academy in this ambitious initiative.”

The SCREEN Academy Fellowships 2025 will cover full financial support for postgraduate studies at premier institutions, Film and Television Institute of India (Pune), Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (Kolkata), and Whistling Woods International (Mumbai). The Academy plans to expand its footprint across the country and add more film schools going forward.

Beyond funding, SCREEN Academy fellows will benefit from an unprecedented industry mentorship programme featuring India's top studios and most respected film professionals as Academy members. These industry leaders will provide masterclasses, internships, and ongoing professional guidance.

Said Dhiraj Singh, Director, Film and Television Institute of India: “ SCREEN is a very respected name in film journalism. FTII is very happy that a meaningful collaboration is taking shape. I am sure students and the industry will benefit greatly with this scholarship program.”

Samiran Dutta, Director in charge of the Satyajit Ray institute, said the fellowships will plug a vital gap. “We have talent from diverse and unknown parts of India, not only from urban metros, producing great ideas and fabulous stories. Understandably, some of our students find it difficult to negotiate the expenditure of film education. The SCREEN Academy fellowship will help in their quest to make great cinema”

“At Whistling Woods International, we believe that access to quality education can transform lives. This scholarship, in collaboration with the SCREEN Academy, ensures that financial constraints do not come in the way of creativity and ambition. It’s a partnership rooted in shared values — excellence, inclusivity, and a deep commitment to nurturing the storytellers of tomorrow,” said Meghna Ghai Puri, President Whistling Woods International

Selecting the fellows will be a panel headed by Anjum Rajabali, the veteran screenwriter and film academician. “This hugely generous initiative offers much-needed support to young people to avail of formal education in the craft, for which the film, TV, and the OTT sector will be grateful for having access to this talent pool. These scholarships will help in driving up the quality of writing and filmmaking here.”

