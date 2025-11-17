Zee Studios and BLive Productions are gearing up to bring a quirky new comedy to the big screen with Rahu Ketu, which is set to release in cinemas on January 16, 2026. The project marks the much-loved reunion of Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma after the success of the Fukrey franchise. Joining them in a leading role is Shalini Pandey, while the ensemble also includes Piyush Mishra, Chunky Pandey, Amit Sial and Manu Rishi Chadha.

At a time when large-scale action dramas and sweeping romances dominate theatres, this film is positioned as a lighter, refreshing alternative that fuses folklore with situational humour and a satirical take on everyday life. Written and directed by Vipul Vig, known for his work on Fukrey, Rahu Ketu aims to present a playful collision between myth and modernity through a comedic lens.

The makers recently released a motion poster featuring the catchy ‘Papi’ tune, a hook that quickly caught the attention of fans online. The teaser hints at the film’s mischievous tone, accompanied by the line: “Iss January badlegi aapki ‘dasha’ aur ‘disha’. Only in cinemas.”

Umesh Kumar Bansal, CBO, Zee Studios, said, “At Zee Studios, we’re committed to championing stories that break the clutter while staying deeply connected to Indian audiences. Rahu Ketu does exactly that. It taps into our cultural belief systems with a playful twist and brings together a lead cast that’s loved for their comic timing. We are proud to back a film that pushes the comedy genre forward with originality, relevance, and heart.”

Producer Suraj Singh of BLive Productions added, “From the start, we knew Rahu Ketu needed a team that could balance heart, satire, and scale. Vipul’s vision does exactly that. The film carries the spirit of entertainment we believe in, while giving audiences something genuinely new to experience. We’re thrilled to partner with Zee Studios and can’t wait for viewers to enter this world.”

Presented by Zee Studios and produced in collaboration with BLive Productions, Rahu Ketu promises a blend of cosmic mischief, cultural satire and feel-good comedy when it arrives in theatres on January 16, 2026.

